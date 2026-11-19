Heavy storm causes Moscone leak, partial evacuation at Microsoft Ignite
Microsoft's big Ignite tech conference in San Francisco ran into some unexpected trouble on Wednesday: a ceiling leak at the Moscone Centre, thanks to a heavy storm.
The leak hit Meta's expo stall and led to a partial evacuation and temporary closure of part of the venue.
Still, innovation sessions and community events kept rolling as planned.
Microsoft says expo closed, reopens Thursday
A Microsoft spokesperson said the expo area will stay closed for now, but is set to reopen Thursday with extended hours, according to Microsoft Vice President of Communications Doug Dawson.
Despite all the weather chaos, including flooded roads and power outages across the San Francisco Bay Area, the conference (which started Tuesday) will keep going through Friday as scheduled.