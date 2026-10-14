Hesai launches Kosmo camera with lidar for humanoid robots' vision
Technology
Chinese tech company Hesai just launched Kosmo, a high-tech camera that helps humanoid robots "see" and map their surroundings using lidar and cameras.
Co-founder and CEO David Li says Kosmo will help robots move beyond low-impact functions like greeting guests, waving, or dancing. They'll be able to learn and handle trickier tasks thanks to better spatial data.
Sharpa Wave serves ice cream 99%
Hesai has teamed up with other robotics companies to put Kosmo into action.
One cool example: The Sharpa Wave robot now uses Kosmo to serve ice cream at a Shanghai Dairy Queen, with a task success rate of 99%.
Hesai's also working on robot parts for smoother moves, aiming to help robots become even more precise and useful in real life.