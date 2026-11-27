HMD launches Rise 4G in India with 5,000mAh battery
HMD just dropped its new Rise 4G smartphone in India, aimed at anyone looking for a solid phone without breaking the bank.
It's got a big 6.51-inch screen, a 13MP dual rear camera setup, and a hefty 5,000mAh battery to keep you going all day.
Under the hood, there's a Unisoc 9863A chip, plus you can bump up storage with a microSD card if you need more space.
HMD Rise 4G ₹9,999 Flipkart
The Rise 4G runs on Android 16 Go and comes loaded with Sarvam AI, which supports 22 Indian languages, so accessibility is definitely on point.
You'll find both USB-C charging and the classic headphone jack here.
HMD promises security updates every quarter for two years, which is reassuring if you want your phone to stay up-to-date.
The phone lands at ₹9,999 and comes in three colors: Emerald Gold, Indigo Silver, and Midnight Gold.
It goes on sale via Flipkart starting December 2, so it could be worth checking out if you're after an affordable upgrade.