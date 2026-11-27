HMD just dropped its new Rise 4G smartphone in India, aimed at anyone looking for a solid phone without breaking the bank.

It's got a big 6.51-inch screen, a 13MP dual rear camera setup, and a hefty 5,000mAh battery to keep you going all day.

Under the hood, there's a Unisoc 9863A chip, plus you can bump up storage with a microSD card if you need more space.