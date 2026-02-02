How NASA is shielding astronauts from radiation on Moon mission

NASA's plan to keep crew safe

Inside Orion, there are special shields to absorb radiation as astronauts pass through high-risk zones like the Van Allen belts.

If a solar storm hits, the crew can use the center of the spacecraft as a makeshift storm shelter, piling up supplies and equipment to create a thicker barrier.

Plus, they may also use AstroRad vests designed to protect vital organs—even though radiation levels will be 50-100 times higher than on Earth.

NASA says all these steps should keep exposure within safe limits during their 10-day adventure.