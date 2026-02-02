How NASA is shielding astronauts from radiation on Moon mission
NASA's Artemis II mission is gearing up to send four astronauts around the Moon, but this time, they'll be out from under Earth's magnetic shield.
That means more exposure to space radiation—stuff like cosmic rays and solar flares that can actually mess with DNA.
To keep everyone safe, NASA has built advanced shielding into the Orion spacecraft and planned extra precautions for the journey.
NASA's plan to keep crew safe
Inside Orion, there are special shields to absorb radiation as astronauts pass through high-risk zones like the Van Allen belts.
If a solar storm hits, the crew can use the center of the spacecraft as a makeshift storm shelter, piling up supplies and equipment to create a thicker barrier.
Plus, they may also use AstroRad vests designed to protect vital organs—even though radiation levels will be 50-100 times higher than on Earth.
NASA says all these steps should keep exposure within safe limits during their 10-day adventure.
Artemis II will pave the way for Artemis III
This mission isn't just about going for a spin around the Moon—it's a huge step toward putting humans back on its surface.
Artemis II will test out systems and safety measures to inform future lunar missions.