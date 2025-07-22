How this startup is using AI to fight deepfakes

Deepfakes are making scams and misinformation way too easy, putting India's digital economy and security at risk. Ankush Tiwari, a Pune-based entrepreneur, is taking on this challenge with AI. Along with his co-founders, he started pi-labs in 2023 to use their cybersecurity know-how for fighting fake media.

Building tools to detect fake media Pi-labs builds smart tools that spot fake videos, audio, images—even voice clips.

Their goal? Protect banks, police, and elections from deepfake scams like the $25.5 million fraud that happened last year.

As Tiwari puts it, stopping these threats early really matters.

Real-time detection of deepfakes Authentify is pi-labs' main product—it uses clever algorithms to catch AI-made fakes in real time.

It works both online and offline and is already being tested by big banks and government agencies.

Plus, it helps make video KYC checks safer for everyone.