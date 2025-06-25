How to boost your phone's storage

Running out of storage on your phone can be really annoying, particularly when you want to download a new app or capture more photos. However, fret not; there are simple ways to free up space using inbuilt settings on your device. They don't require any third-party apps and can help you manage your storage seamlessly. Here's how.

Cache management Clear cache regularly Clearing cache is one of the easiest ways to free some room on your phone. Cached data is a temporary information stored by apps for easier access in future use. Over time, this data builds up and occupies a lot of space. To clear cache, head over to Settings, tap on Storage or Apps, and opt to clear cached data for individual apps or all at once.

App management Uninstall unused apps Many of us have multiple apps installed that we rarely even touch. These unused apps take away valuable storage space, wasting it. Review all installed applications from time to time and get rid of those you don't need anymore. This not just frees some space but also improves device performance by minimizing background processes.

Cloud utilization Use cloud storage solutions Cloud storage services provide an amazing way to keep your photos, videos, and documents without taking up physical space on your device. By uploading files to cloud services such as Google Drive or iCloud, you can access them anytime while keeping local storage free for important apps and system updates.

Media optimization Manage media files efficiently Photos and videos also occupy a major chunk of phone storage. Periodically go through media files and delete duplicates or stuff that you don't want. If you don't want to go with cloud solutions, consider moving important media files to a computer or an external drive for safekeeping.