How to clean your smartwatch with household items

Smartwatches have become an integral part of our lives, giving us the convenience and connectivity right at our fingertips. However, just like any other gadget, they also need to be cleaned regularly in order to function as well as look good. Luckily, you can clean your smartwatch the right way with household items, without spending extra bucks on special products. Here's how.

Screen care Use microfiber cloth for screen A microfiber cloth is perfect for cleaning the screen of your smartwatch. It ensures that fingerprints, smudges, and dust are removed without scratching the surface. Simply wipe the screen gently in a circular motion to avoid leaving streaks. If required, you can slightly dampen the cloth with water for stubborn marks, but make sure it's not too wet to prevent moisture from seeping in.

Soap solution Apply mild soap solution For a more thorough clean, mix a small amount of mild liquid soap into water to prepare a gentle solution. Dip a corner of a soft cloth in the mixture and wring out excess liquid before wiping down the body and band of the watch. Avoid getting the soap into any openings or ports by being cautious around these areas.

Crevice cleaning Utilize toothbrush for crevices A soft-bristled toothbrush can do wonders in accessing crevices where dirt tends to build up over time. Lightly brush around buttons, seams, and other complicated areas of your smartwatch to remove debris without harming them. Just make sure the toothbrush is dry or only slightly dampened if necessary.