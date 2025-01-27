What's the story

Truecaller, the popular caller identification app, has a ton of features to enhance your experience.

One handy feature is the "Last Seen" status, letting you know when someone was last active.

But, if you're a bit more privacy-conscious, Truecaller has you covered! You can easily disable this feature.

This article walks you through the easy steps to turn off "Last Seen" on your Android device, keeping your activity private.