How to enhance privacy on Truecaller? Try these steps
What's the story
Truecaller, the popular caller identification app, has a ton of features to enhance your experience.
One handy feature is the "Last Seen" status, letting you know when someone was last active.
But, if you're a bit more privacy-conscious, Truecaller has you covered! You can easily disable this feature.
This article walks you through the easy steps to turn off "Last Seen" on your Android device, keeping your activity private.
Step-by-step
Disabling 'Last Seen' made easy
To improve your privacy on Truecaller, start by opening the app on your Android device.
Tap the profile icon or the three-line menu at the top left to access a menu.
Choose "Settings," then scroll to "Privacy Center."
Locate "Availability," which allows others to see your activity status. Switch it off to maintain your activity privacy.
More settings
Additional privacy tweaks
To further protect your privacy on Truecaller, the Privacy Center provides a range of adjustable settings.
Users can enable private profile viewing and anonymous profile searching.
Opting out of anonymized data sharing and social graph analysis further strengthens privacy.
These features guarantee a secure, customized experience as you utilize Truecaller's various capabilities.