Smart ways to manage your phone's notifications
By Anujj Trehaan
Jul 28, 2025
12:04 pm
What's the story

In today's digital age, smartphones are our most indispensable tools, but they can also be the most distracting ones. Notifications, though handy for keeping us updated, often break our flow and productivity. This is why, optimizing phone notifications is critical if you want to cut down distractions and live a balanced digital life. Here's how you can do it.

App selection

Prioritize important apps

To cut down distractions, begin with identifying what apps are essential for your day-to-day life. Prioritize alerts from these apps while silencing or turning off notifications from less important ones. This way, you'll only get notified about the things that really matter to you. For example, keep alerts for messaging apps or work-related programs on and mute social media or gaming apps unless needed.

Silent hours

Use Do Not Disturb mode

The Do Not Disturb mode is another handy feature that lets you block all notifications at certain times. Keep this mode on during work hours or while sleeping to avoid any interruption. You can also customize it more by allowing calls from certain contacts or enabling alarms, but keeping other notifications muted.

Tailored alerts

Customize notification settings

Most smartphones provide detailed notification settings for each app. Use these options to the fullest by customizing how and when you receive alerts. You can opt for sound alerts, vibration, or visual cues like LED lights. Tinkering with these settings helps in minimizing interruptions while still keeping you aware of important updates.

Batch alerts

Group notifications together

By grouping similar notifications together, you cut down on the number of times your phone interrupts you during the day. Many phones let you bundle notifications to make them look like a single alert, as opposed to several individual ones. This way, you not only declutter your notification panel but also make it easier to manage incoming information in an efficient manner.

Periodic check-ins

Regularly review notification preferences

It's imperative to review your notification preferences from time to time as priorities change. What was once an essential alert, may prove useless months later. By checking and adjusting your settings regularly, you'd be able to keep your phone a useful tool, not a constant distraction.