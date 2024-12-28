Summarize Simplifying... In short If you're having trouble downloading videos on YouTube Premium, ensure you're signed into the correct Google account and your membership is active.

Can't download videos on YouTube Premium? Here's the fix

What's the story YouTube, the popular video-sharing platform, comes with a handy download feature for offline viewing. But, there are some users who may face issues while trying to use this function. The reasons for these problems can vary from expired memberships to outdated app versions. Here, we explain how to troubleshoot and fix common issues related to downloading videos on YouTube.

Verify your YouTube Premium membership

The first step to troubleshoot download issues is to make sure you're signed into the Google account associated with your YouTube Premium membership. If you're on a smart TV, sign in with the account associated with your YouTube Premium subscription on the TV and any other device being used for casting. If you're using Google Home, make sure you're signed into the right account on the Google Home app.

Check your membership status

It's important to ensure that your YouTube Premium membership is still active. Tap on your profile photo > Settings > Purchases and memberships, to check the subscription status. If you've recently lost access and resubscribed, it could take a few hours for saved videos to show up again. If your membership has ended, you'll lose access to any downloaded videos until you sign up for a Premium membership again.

Ensure YouTube Premium is available in your location

YouTube Premium benefits are only available in select countries/regions. If you're facing download issues, ensure that you're in a region where YouTube Premium is available. Also, if you're attempting to download on mobile data and aren't able to do so, check your app's download settings to see if downloads aren't limited to Wi-Fi only.

Update your YouTube app

It's also important to ensure that you're using the latest version of the YouTube app. Head over to your device's app store and see if there are any pending updates for the YouTube app. If you have a new phone or recently restored your phone, it might come with an outdated version of the YouTube app (versions below 12.0 are considered outdated).

Check your internet connection and device limits

Downloading videos also needs a strong internet connection. Make sure your device is connected to a Wi-Fi network with 3Mbps or faster speeds, or a mobile network with data plans supporting 3G, 4G, or LTE speeds. Also, YouTube Premium limits the number of devices you can download videos to. If you've reached the limit, you'll get an error message 'This video cannot be saved offline.'