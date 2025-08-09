How to send a probe to a black hole

The nanocraft would run experiments on things like event horizons

The plan is for the nanocraft to reach a nearby black hole within 100 years—no small feat since black holes are basically invisible and found by how they affect nearby stars.

Once there, the craft would run experiments on things like event horizons and put Einstein's theories to the test in extreme conditions.

If it works, we could learn way more about space-time and gravity—kind of like when scientists first detected gravitational waves or snapped that famous black hole photo.