Becoming a seller on Meesho is a simple four-step process.

First, register with your business details and GSTIN or Enrolment ID.

Next, upload your product catalog to the Meesho Supplier Panel.

Then, start receiving and shipping orders from Meesho's vast customer base, leveraging social networks like WhatsApp and Facebook.

Finally, receive secure payments directly into your bank account after a seven-day cycle from order delivery.

Individuals without a GST number can also sell on the platform

How to become a seller on Meesho: A step-by-step guide

By Mudit Dube 02:01 pm Nov 15, 202402:01 pm

What's the story Meesho, the Indian social commerce platform, has made it easier than ever to become a seller on its platform. The company has detailed a simple four-step process for anyone looking to join its network of over 11 lakh sellers. The move is part of an effort to get more people to try their hands at online selling and expand their business with Meesho.

Registration process

Step 1: Free registration for prospective sellers

The first step is registering as a seller on Meesho. The registration process is straightforward, requiring basic information about your business or name (if selling individually), contact details, and product categories you wish to offer. Prospective sellers need an active bank account and either a GSTIN number (for GST sellers) or an Enrolment ID/UIN (for non-GST sellers). This means that individuals without a GSTIN or with a Composition GSTIN can also sell on the platform, broadening the potential seller base.

Catalog creation

Step 2: Product and catalog upload

Once registered, sellers can upload their product catalog on the Meesho Supplier Panel. A catalog is essentially a list of products a seller wants to sell. It can have anywhere between one and nine products from the same category. Sellers can upload single catalogs or bulk catalogs via a CSV file, giving them the freedom to showcase their range of products on the platform. Comprehensive product listings are crucial for attracting customers and ensuring a smooth buying experience.

Order management

Step 3: Receiving and shipping orders

After uploading their catalog, sellers can start receiving orders from Meesho's massive customer base. Meesho's strength lies in its social commerce model. Unlike traditional e-commerce platforms, Meesho leverages social networks like WhatsApp and Facebook. The platform charges the lowest shipping cost for deliveries across India (for GST sellers) and within the state (for non-GST sellers). When an order is received, the seller is notified via email and can also check the order update on the Meesho Supplier Panel.

Payment cycle

Step 4: Secure payment process

The last step in the selling process is receiving payments. Meesho guarantees that payment is securely deposited directly into the seller's bank account after a seven-day payment cycle from order delivery. This also includes Cash on Delivery orders. The platform charges no commission from suppliers across all product categories. So, you keep 100% of the sale price with no charges on registration, payment gateway or cash on delivery, and order cancellations.