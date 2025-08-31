The best time to catch this half-lit Moon is at sunset today

Half-lit first quarter Moon shines tonight: How to watch

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:36 am Aug 31, 202511:36 am

Tonight, stargazers will be treated to a celestial spectacle as Earth's natural satellite enters its first quarter phase. The event will take place at 2:25am GMT (7:55am IST), when the Moon will be positioned well below the horizon for viewers in the US. The best time to catch this half-lit Moon is at sunset today, when it will shine less than 20 degrees above the southwestern horizon.