Half-lit first quarter Moon shines tonight: How to watch
What's the story
Tonight, stargazers will be treated to a celestial spectacle as Earth's natural satellite enters its first quarter phase. The event will take place at 2:25am GMT (7:55am IST), when the Moon will be positioned well below the horizon for viewers in the US. The best time to catch this half-lit Moon is at sunset today, when it will shine less than 20 degrees above the southwestern horizon.
Lunar phase
Moon will be near Antares star
During the first quarter phase, the Moon's right side is illuminated by sunlight while the left remains in shadow. Tonight, it will be located near Antares, a red supergiant star. The stars of Libra constellation will also be visible to the right of the lunar disk. This cosmic pairing can be best viewed from a location with an unobstructed view of the southwestern horizon.
Future phases
Next major lunar event is on September 7
After the first quarter phase, the next major lunar milestone will be a full Moon on September 7. This event will coincide with a total lunar eclipse, when Earth's shadow will completely cover the Moon's surface, giving it a reddish hue. The combination of these two celestial events makes for an exciting time for astronomy enthusiasts and casual stargazers alike.