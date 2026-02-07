How to watch rare 'planet parade' on February 28 Technology Feb 07, 2026

Heads up, space fans!

On February 28, six planets—Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune—will line up in the night sky.

This rare "planet parade" may be visible in many places, but visibility depends on your location and timing — Mercury and Venus will be very low on the western horizon and may set quickly, Uranus and Neptune are too faint to see without binoculars or a telescope, and not everyone will be able to spot all six.