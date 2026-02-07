How to watch rare 'planet parade' on February 28
Heads up, space fans!
On February 28, six planets—Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune—will line up in the night sky.
This rare "planet parade" may be visible in many places, but visibility depends on your location and timing — Mercury and Venus will be very low on the western horizon and may set quickly, Uranus and Neptune are too faint to see without binoculars or a telescope, and not everyone will be able to spot all six.
What will be the best time to see it?
Look west about 45 minutes after sunset on February 28.
Venus, Mercury, and Saturn will be low near the horizon; Jupiter will stand out high in the southeast by a nearly full Moon.
Uranus sits between them below Pleiades.
Tips to spot planets
Find a spot with an open view of the horizon to see the lower planets before they fade.
Binoculars help with Uranus; you'll need a telescope for faint Neptune. Jupiter pops out easily to the naked eye.
For extra help finding each planet, try using an app like Star Walk 2.