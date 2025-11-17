How winter pollution causes asthma spikes in North India

By combining machine learning with synthetic data, researchers could spot hidden links between pollution and asthma risk—even when some info was missing. The model captured patterns consistent with pollution build-up from sources like crop burning, traffic, and industry.

Why this matters for everyone

With PINNs predicting when and where asthma cases might rise, hospitals can get ready ahead of time.

Plus, the findings could help push for smarter policies to control pollution—and maybe even inspire new ways to tackle other health issues tied to our environment.