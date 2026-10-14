HP debuts ZBook Ultra G3a 16 for AI developers
HP just dropped the ZBook Ultra G3a 16, a seriously powerful laptop made for AI developers, engineers, and creators who need serious muscle on the go.
It runs on AMD Ryzen AI Max+ PRO chips, supports up to 192GB of memory, and promises up to 14 hours of battery, so you can tackle big projects without hunting for a charger.
ZBook offers 160GB VRAM
This machine can handle massive AI models (up to 300 billion parameters!) right on your desk, thanks to its whopping 160GB of VRAM.
The sharp 16-inch OLED display (120Hz) is perfect for creative work, while the slim design (1.9kg, 17.9mm thick) keeps things portable.
Priced at ₹289,990 (before taxes), it's available through HP's commercial partners across India, ideal if you want pro-level performance without being tied down.