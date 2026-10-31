HP launches OmniBook 5 AI PC: lightweight, colorful 14-inch OLED
HP just dropped the OmniBook 5 AI PC, a super light (1.16kg) and colorful laptop aimed at college students and creative folks.
It comes in four fun shades (Soft Honeydew, Peony Pink, Starlit Blue, and Smoke Silver) and packs a vibrant 14-inch OLED display that covers 100% DCI-P3 for crisp visuals whether you're working on assignments or art.
OmniBook 5 priced at ₹79,999 available
Powered by Intel's Intel Core 5 320 processor from the Intel Core 5 Series 3 family, you can pick between 8GB or 16GB of RAM depending on your needs.
The battery promises up to 42 hours of local video playback, plus there's a handy compact charger for easy carrying.
The screen opens flat with a 180-degree hinge, great for group projects.
Prices start at ₹79,999/- and it's available now. Book online or at any laptop store near you.