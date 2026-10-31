HP launches OmniBook 5 AI PC: lightweight, colorful 14-inch OLED

Powered by Intel's Intel Core 5 320 processor from the Intel Core 5 Series 3 family, you can pick between 8GB or 16GB of RAM depending on your needs.

The battery promises up to 42 hours of local video playback, plus there's a handy compact charger for easy carrying.

The screen opens flat with a 180-degree hinge, great for group projects.

Prices start at ₹79,999/- and it's available now. Book online or at any laptop store near you.