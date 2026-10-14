HP launches ZBook Ultra G3a in India built for AI
HP just dropped the ZBook Ultra G3a in India, and it's built for folks working with AI, engineering, or creative projects.
This laptop packs an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 chip that can handle massive language models, plus a sharp 16-inch OLED screen running at 120Hz, so visuals should look smooth and crisp.
ZBook Ultra G3a: 16 cores 192GB
The ZBook Ultra G3a comes with a speedy 16-core CPU (up to 5.2 GHz) and up to 192GB of memory, making it ready for heavy multitasking.
You get up to 14 hours of battery life with fast charging, along with Wi-Fi and even 5G support for staying connected anywhere.
There's also a fingerprint scanner for security and a backlit keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key: nice touches if you're working long hours or on the go.
The laptop is available in gray through HP's retail partners.