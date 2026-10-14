HP launches ZBook Ultra G3a in India built for AI

The ZBook Ultra G3a comes with a speedy 16-core CPU (up to 5.2 GHz) and up to 192GB of memory, making it ready for heavy multitasking.

You get up to 14 hours of battery life with fast charging, along with Wi-Fi and even 5G support for staying connected anywhere.

There's also a fingerprint scanner for security and a backlit keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key: nice touches if you're working long hours or on the go.

The laptop is available in gray through HP's retail partners.