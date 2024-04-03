Next Article

Omen Transcend 14 carries a starting price of ₹1,74,999

HP's latest gaming laptop offers flagship hardware, several AI chops

By Mudit Dube 01:02 pm Apr 03, 202401:02 pm

What's the story HP has introduced its latest gaming laptop, the Omen Transcend 14, in the Indian market. The device is powered by an Intel Ultra Core series processor, enabling local AI capabilities. It also features built-in AI through Otter.ai, providing live transcription and real-time captioning during meetings or classes, audio recording transcription, and AI-generated note-taking.

Pricing and availability

OMEN Transcend 14 is now available for purchase

The Omen Transcend 14 is now available at HP World Stores and HP Online Stores, with a starting price of ₹1,74,999. This price includes a HyperX premium bag valued at ₹7,787. As an added incentive, customers will also receive a complimentary HyperX mouse and headset with their purchase. The Omen Transcend 14 comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 and offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless connectivity.

Specifications

OMEN Transcend 14 boasts high-end OLED display and lightweight design

The Omen Transcend 14 measures 31.3 x 23.35 x 1.79 cm and weighs just 1.64 kg. It features a 2.8K OLED display with a swift 0.2ms response time, full DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, HDR brightness of 400 nits, and VRR support. The display panel is IMAX Enhanced-certified and offers a variable refresh rate ranging from 48Hz to 120Hz. Its I/O port selection includes an HDMI 2.1 port, two Thunderbolt Type-C ports, and two USB Type-A ports, among others.

Performance

Powerful hardware and innovative features of OMEN Transcend 14

The Omen Transcend 14 is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU that can reach clock speeds of up to 4.8GHz. It employs an NVIDIA RTX 4060 for graphics processing, with a substantial 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The laptop also features the Omen Tempest cooling system for optimal thermal management, ensuring high performance even during intense gaming sessions.

Configuration

OMEN Transcend 14 offers high-end configuration and audio

The Omen Transcend 14 can be configured with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM running at a speed of 7,467MHz and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. For audio, it uses dual speakers fine-tuned by HyperX, with DTS: X Ultra support and HP audio boost. The laptop is powered by a 71WHr battery and comes with a 140W USB Type-C charger.