Huawei and Cambricon raise AI chip prices amid HBM shortage

Chinese AI chipmakers, including Huawei and Cambricon, are bumping up prices for their processors thanks to a worldwide shortage of high-bandwidth memory (HBM).

Some chips now cost 20% to 50% more, with Huawei's Ascend 950DT accelerator card indicated price lifted to above 250,000 yuan.

Cambricon's next-generation chip, tentatively called the 690, has been repriced 20% to 30% above levels it indicated two months ago.