Huawei announces AI chips 960DT Q1 and Ascend 960PR Q3
Technology
Huawei just announced it will launch two fresh AI chips: the 960DT lands in Q1 2027, and the Ascend 960PR follows in Q3 2027.
It is all part of its push to step up its game in AI technology.
Huawei's UnifiedBus enables multi chip AI
These chips will power Huawei's next-generation AI systems, using something called UnifiedBus technology to help multiple chips work together smoothly: think faster and more efficient AI.
Huawei says more than 1,000 of its AI systems are already out there with more than 370 customers, showing strong demand for what it is building.