Huawei's HarmonyOS just reached 100 million installations, ahead of Apple's iOS in the Chinese smartphone market.

First launched in 2019 after Huawei was blacklisted by the US HarmonyOS now runs on phones, tablets, and PCs (versions 5, 6, and 7), with more than 460,000 apps and services and a huge community of developers.

This milestone really boosts Huawei's standing in the mobile world.