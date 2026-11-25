Huawei HarmonyOS reaches 100 million installs overtaking iOS in China
Huawei's HarmonyOS just reached 100 million installations, ahead of Apple's iOS in the Chinese smartphone market.
First launched in 2019 after Huawei was blacklisted by the US HarmonyOS now runs on phones, tablets, and PCs (versions 5, 6, and 7), with more than 460,000 apps and services and a huge community of developers.
This milestone really boosts Huawei's standing in the mobile world.
HarmonyOS holds 24% China Q2 share
In China, HarmonyOS grabbed 24% of the country's smartphone operating system market in the second quarter (according to Counterpoint Research), leaving iOS at 18%, though Android still leads at 58%.
Globally, it holds just a small slice (5%) since app support outside China is limited.
Still, Richard Yu Chengdong, chairman of Huawei's consumer business group, in a post on Weibo, sees this as a "landmark moment" and plans to expand HarmonyOS worldwide over the next few years.