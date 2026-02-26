Huawei joins OpenAI, Google to back global agentic AI standards

New member

AAIF's membership expands to 146 organizations

The Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF) announced Huawei's membership on Tuesday. The move expands the AAIF's membership to 146 organizations, with Huawei and Lenovo being the first Chinese companies to join. Most of the other members are from Europe and North America. The AAIF was launched in December by the Linux Foundation, a non-profit organization that promotes open-source technology.