Huawei joins OpenAI, Google to back global agentic AI standards
What's the story
Chinese tech giant Huawei has joined an alliance with US companies OpenAI and Google to promote global open-source standards in the field of agentic artificial intelligence. The move is a rare collaboration between a US-sanctioned Chinese giant and its American counterparts amid ongoing geopolitical and technological competition between the two countries.
New member
AAIF's membership expands to 146 organizations
The Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF) announced Huawei's membership on Tuesday. The move expands the AAIF's membership to 146 organizations, with Huawei and Lenovo being the first Chinese companies to join. Most of the other members are from Europe and North America. The AAIF was launched in December by the Linux Foundation, a non-profit organization that promotes open-source technology.
Alliance goals
Mission of the AAIF
The AAIF's mission is to "unite cutting-edge technology and open-source governance to shape the future of open and accessible AI." Its founding members include tech giants such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Microsoft. The inclusion of Huawei in this elite group highlights its commitment to advancing global standards for agentic AI technology.