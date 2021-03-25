Huawei is expected to introduce the P50 series of smartphones on April 17. The line-up is said to include the P50, P50 Pro, and P50 Pro+ models. In the latest development, tipster HoiINDI has shared the renders of the Pro+ model, revealing its design details. The handset will come with a curved display and a massive, oval-shaped rear camera unit housing five lenses.

Design and display The phone will sport an OLED screen

The Huawei P50 Pro+ will have a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels and curved edges. On the rear, it will house an egg-shaped camera module with as many as five lenses. The handset is likely to bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor and a 90Hz or higher refresh rate.

Information It will offer a periscope lens

Huawei P50 Pro+ will pack a penta rear camera setup, including a primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, a periscope camera, and two other sensors. However, the specifications are unknown as of now. Up front, it will offer a single selfie camera

Internals It may draw power from a Kirin 9000 processor

The Huawei P50 Pro+ is likely to be powered by an octa-core Kirin 9000 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it might run on HarmonyOS 2.0 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast-charging. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and a Type-C port.

Information Huawei P50 Pro+: Pricing and availability