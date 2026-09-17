Huawei unveils Atlas 960 superpod at Shanghai, challenges NVIDIA
Technology
Huawei just unveiled its Atlas 960 SuperPoD, a powerful new AI computing cluster, at its big Shanghai event.
This move is a clear shot at NVIDIA and shows China's tech scene pushing forward, even with US chip restrictions in play.
Atlas 960 improves training and inference
Atlas 960 steps up from the previous model with stronger AI training and inference abilities.
Huawei also teased its next-generation Ascend chips (970 and 980), coming in 2028 and 2029, aiming to boost computing power even further.
All this comes as China ramps up efforts to rely less on foreign tech and stay competitive in the global AI race.