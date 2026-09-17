Huawei unveils chips at Shanghai conference before Trump Xi meeting
Huawei launched new chip technologies at its annual key conference in Shanghai, making things interesting for NVIDIA in the global AI race.
The timing is no accident: this comes right before a high-stakes meeting between US President Trump and China's President Xi.
Even with US restrictions on advanced chips, China's drive for homegrown tech is in full swing.
Huawei unveils Atlas 960 SuperPoD
Huawei introduced the Atlas 960 SuperPoD, a beefed-up computing cluster designed to speed up AI training and tasks.
Looking ahead, they're planning Ascend 970 and 980 chip series for 2028 and 2029, aiming to seriously boost performance.
AI companies in China are now increasingly embracing the use of domestic chips, showing growing confidence in their own tech as they try to close the gap with the US.