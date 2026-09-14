Hubble and Webb find 27 trans-Neptunian objects appearing almost untouched
Technology
The Hubble and James Webb space telescopes just found 27 new trans-Neptunian objects, tiny objects way past Neptune.
What's wild? These objects, all less than 40km across, look almost untouched since the solar system formed.
Scientists expected more signs of cosmic wear and tear, but these are basically time capsules from billions of years ago.
Hot and cold trans-Neptunian objects similar
This discovery shakes up what we thought we knew about how the solar system came together.
Both hot and cold TNO groups turned out to be more similar than expected, hinting that early space conditions didn't change how these objects formed.
The findings show just how powerful Hubble and Webb are for peering into distant corners of our solar system.