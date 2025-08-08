Hubble captures rare interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS in stunning detail

Hubble just snapped detailed images of 3I/ATLAS, a rare interstellar comet discovered on July 1, 2025. This speedy visitor is racing through our Solar System at about 210,000km/h and stands out because its dust plume points forward—not trailing behind like most comets.

What's unusual about this comet? Instead of the usual glowing tail, Hubble saw a teardrop-shaped dust cloud wrapped around the comet's icy core (which could be anywhere from a few hundred meters to over five kilometers wide).

Oddly enough, scientists haven't detected any typical comet gasses yet—just dust streaming off the sunlit side.

How to see it You'll need a powerful telescope to catch a glimpse before September 2025, when it gets too close to the Sun. It might pop back into view in December.

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope and others are gearing up to study what this cosmic traveler is made of as it swings by.