Hubble Space Telescope zips across the Sun—and someone caught it on camera
On December 15, 2025, astrophotographer Efrain Morales managed to film NASA's Hubble Space Telescope as it zipped in front of the Sun—all from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.
The 43-foot-long telescope crossed the bright solar disk in just over a second, moving at a wild 27370km/h (27,000 kph).
How did he pull this off?
Morales used special software to predict exactly where and when Hubble would pass by.
With a solar telescope, high-speed camera gear, and careful planning, he captured the moment as Hubble lined up with a sunspot—right inside a narrow viewing path just 7.53km wide.
Not as easy as snapping the ISS
Filming Hubble is way tougher than catching the International Space Station—it's about 10 times smaller.
Morales also had to use solar filters to protect his eyes and equipment from the Sun's intense light.