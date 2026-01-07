Micro RGB displays steal the spotlight at CES 2026

What's new from Samsung, LG, and the competition?

Samsung rolled out a massive 130-inch Micro RGB TV (with smaller sizes too), though prices are still under wraps.

LG launched its first "Evo" series with Micro RGB in sizes from 75 to 100-inch, focusing on richer colors and precise dimming.

Hisense also joined in with its own "Evo" lineup, which it calls RGB Mini-LED rather than Micro RGB.

With brightness levels that could rival or even beat OLEDs, Micro RGB is shaping up to be the next big thing for high-end TVs.