Micro RGB displays steal the spotlight at CES 2026
CES 2026 just unveiled Micro RGB, a new display tech that uses tiny red, green, and blue LEDs to boost color accuracy and brightness.
Big names like Samsung and LG showed off their latest TVs with this tech, promising super vibrant visuals and full BT.2020 color coverage—basically, colors look more real than ever.
What's new from Samsung, LG, and the competition?
Samsung rolled out a massive 130-inch Micro RGB TV (with smaller sizes too), though prices are still under wraps.
LG launched its first "Evo" series with Micro RGB in sizes from 75 to 100-inch, focusing on richer colors and precise dimming.
Hisense also joined in with its own "Evo" lineup, which it calls RGB Mini-LED rather than Micro RGB.
With brightness levels that could rival or even beat OLEDs, Micro RGB is shaping up to be the next big thing for high-end TVs.