Humanoid robot loses remote connection, thrashes at World Robot Conference

Engineers rushed to regain control but struggled to shut the robot down quickly, which got folks online asking things like, "Holding it down is their solution? Lol. They don't have a button they can press to shut it off?? Well... that's not concerning at all."

Clips of the incident quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the event and ended up overshadowing the technology the robot was originally meant to showcase.

Even with this unexpected glitch, the event still stands as a major showcase for robotics and AI innovation.