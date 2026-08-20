Humanoid robot loses remote connection, thrashes at World Robot Conference
At the 2026 World Robot Conference in Beijing, a humanoid robot went off-script during a live demo, losing its remote connection, falling over, and thrashing on the exhibition floor.
The scene had people comparing its movements to a "seizure" or a child throwing a tantrum, leaving the crowd both surprised and entertained.
Engineers struggled to shut robot down
Engineers rushed to regain control but struggled to shut the robot down quickly, which got folks online asking things like, "Holding it down is their solution? Lol. They don't have a button they can press to shut it off?? Well... that's not concerning at all."
Clips of the incident quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the event and ended up overshadowing the technology the robot was originally meant to showcase.
Even with this unexpected glitch, the event still stands as a major showcase for robotics and AI innovation.