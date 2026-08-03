Humanoid robots shift toward practical roles in homes and workplaces
Technology
Humanoid robots are getting smarter and more focused. Instead of trying to do everything, they're now built for specific jobs at home, in factories, and in warehouses.
Companies like 1X, Tesla, Apptronik, and Figure AI are leading this shift with robots tailored for real-world needs.
Robots NEO, Optimus, Apollo, Helix specialize
NEO from OneX learns household chores by interacting with people. Tesla's Optimus is made to boost factory efficiency.
Apptronik's Apollo works right alongside human staff in workplaces, while Figure AI's Helix adapts to new environments without specific training.
It's a fresh phase in robotics: practical solutions that fit into everyday life and work instead of just aiming for all-purpose robots.