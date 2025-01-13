Hungry for deals? Use Swiggy promo codes now
What's the story
Ready to feast without emptying your wallet? If you're a Swiggy-lover with a craving for savings, we've got the inside scoop for you! Unlocking delicious deals is as simple as adding a few letters.
Swiggy's promo codes can turn your next food order into a money-saving win—whether it's your first time or your fiftieth.
Wondering how? Our quick guide makes sure you master the art of code-cracking and never miss out on tasty discounts again!
Apply coupon
Entering your promo code
After you've chosen your meals and headed to checkout, finding where to input your coupon is key.
Just look above the order summary, you'll see an "Apply Coupon" button. Tap on that and a dialog box will pop up for you to enter your promo code.
Make sure to type the code exactly as it is, it's case sensitive and there shouldn't be any spaces before or after the code.
Additional tips
Finalizing your discount
After inputting your promo code, tap Apply. Verify the discount reflects in your order summary.
This indicates the promo code's requirements are fulfilled, such as a minimum order value or orders from specific restaurants.
Review the terms of each promo code thoroughly prior to usage.
Keep an eye out for special restaurant offers, and use Swiggy Money (with KYC completed) for hassle-free redemption.