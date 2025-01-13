What's the story

Imagine binge-watching your favourite creator's latest series while effortlessly browsing for more content—all without missing a beat! YouTube's Mini Player on Android makes this multitasking dream a reality.

Now, you can shrink your video into a handy thumbnail-sized window while you scroll, search, and discover more gems in the app.

No more pausing or switching back and forth. Curious to learn how? Dive into this guide for pro tips to maximise your Mini Player experience like a YouTube ninja!