Hyderabad CCMB finds PATZ1 may enable adult mammals nerve regrowth
Scientists at Hyderabad's CCMB have found a protein that might help adult mammals regrow damaged nerves, a big deal since our bodies usually can't do this.
Led by Dr. Ishwariya Venkatesh, the team showed how this protein can unlock genes linked to nerve repair, opening doors for possible new treatments for brain and spinal cord injuries.
PATZ1 opens DNA, primes motor neurons
The key player here is a protein called PATZ1.
While mammals have the right genes for nerve regrowth, those genes are usually locked away by tightly packed DNA.
PATZ1 helps loosen things up so these important genes can turn back on.
On its own, PATZ1 doesn't regrow nerves, but it sets the stage, especially when combined with other factors, for healing crucial neurons tied to movement.
The findings were published today in Communications Biology.