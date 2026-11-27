The key player here is a protein called PATZ1.

While mammals have the right genes for nerve regrowth, those genes are usually locked away by tightly packed DNA.

PATZ1 helps loosen things up so these important genes can turn back on.

On its own, PATZ1 doesn't regrow nerves, but it sets the stage, especially when combined with other factors, for healing crucial neurons tied to movement.

The findings were published today in Communications Biology.