IBM to install "India's largest" quantum computer in Amaravati
Technology
IBM is all set to install what IBM calls India's largest quantum computer in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, early next year.
This move is part of the state's Quantum Valley project, and IBM India's managing director, Sandip Patel, shared that the new tech park is almost ready for this game-changing machine.
Quantum computers use qubits not bits
Unlike regular supercomputers, quantum computers use qubits (not bits), solving certain complex problems in a different way: think breakthroughs in medicine, materials, and secure communication.