IBM unveils fingernail-size 0.7-nm nanostack chip with 100 billion transistors
Technology
IBM has revealed a super tiny 0.7-nm chip, squeezing 100 billion transistors onto something as small as your fingernail using a new "nanostack" design.
It's twice as dense as its last-gen chips and promises faster speeds with less energy use, a big deal for anyone into tech or gaming.
IBM chip boosts performance or efficiency
This chip boosts performance by 50% or is 70% more energy efficient, while also making memory (SRAM) way better, the biggest jump in a decade.
IBM says this could power smarter AI, greener cloud systems, and next-level gadgets that are smaller, faster, and way more efficient.