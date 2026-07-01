IBM unveils fingernail-size 0.7-nm nanostack chip with 100 billion transistors Technology Jul 01, 2026

IBM has revealed a super tiny 0.7-nm chip, squeezing 100 billion transistors onto something as small as your fingernail using a new "nanostack" design.

It's twice as dense as its last-gen chips and promises faster speeds with less energy use, a big deal for anyone into tech or gaming.