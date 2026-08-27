IICT and Netflix launch 100 scholarships for India's AVGC sectors
IICT and Netflix are teaming up to offer scholarships for 100 creative minds across India.
If you are into Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, or Comics, this could cover 50% to 80% of your course fees.
Applications are open until September 30, so if you have been dreaming of breaking into AVGC, now is your chance.
Two 1-year diplomas, 4 6-month certificates
The program welcomes both students and working professionals.
You can apply for two one-year diplomas (Interactive Comics and Sequential Arts, Visual Effects Mastery) or four six-month certificates (like Virtual Art Department Content Creation or E-Sports and Gaming Management).
The selection process includes an eligibility check, MCQ test, portfolio review, and a personal interview with IICT faculty and a member of the IICT-Netflix Scholarship Panel.
Netflix helped shape AVGC curriculum
Netflix helped shape the curriculum so courses match global industry standards.
It is part of its India Storytelling Initiative to help local talent build skills for India's growing AVGC scene.