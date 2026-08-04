IIHS finds Waymo robotaxis 68% fewer crashes than human drivers
Technology
Waymo's self-driving taxis are proving to be much safer than regular cars, according to a fresh IIHS study.
Between 2021 and 2024, Waymo vehicles had 68% fewer crashes per mile compared to human drivers.
The numbers get even better in Phoenix and Los Angeles, where crash rates dropped by up to 76%.
Waymo logged about 50 million miles
The study covered a massive about 50 million miles driven by Waymo robotaxis.
While San Francisco saw a solid 35% lower crash rate for Waymo, Austin was the exception. Human drivers there did slightly better by 4%.
Comparing stats isn't always simple because reporting standards vary, but the takeaway is clear: self-driving tech is making rides safer.
Waymo now runs roughly 500,000 paid rides every week across 10 cities.