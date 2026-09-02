IISc developed BHEEM expandable space home for Moon and Mars
Technology
Say hello to BHEEM, an expandable space home designed for astronauts heading to the Moon or Mars.
Developed at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, BHEEM is all about making long-term space living possible.
Panels pack into rockets protect astronauts
Instead of sending bulky structures, BHEEM uses stackable panels that fit easily into rockets and can be assembled on-site.
As missions grow, more modules can be added.
Plus, it keeps astronauts safe from harsh radiation and extreme temperatures, so it's perfect for exploring and settling on other worlds!