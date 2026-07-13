IISc director urges India prepare for post-quantum cryptography by 2029
India's digital backbone, including UPI, Aadhaar, and even utility networks, might face new risks as quantum computing advances.
IISc Director Govindan Rangarajan flagged this at a recent college talk, urging India to boost its own cybersecurity and get ready for the era of post-quantum cryptography before 2029.
Rangarajan urges critical thinking and communication
Rangarajan also pointed out how tech like AI can do amazing things (like help discover new medicines) but could be misused too; imagine AI-generated viruses.
He encouraged students to focus on critical thinking, communication, empathy, and relationships instead of relying only on tech tools.
He explained that critical thinking and communication skills are what would set one apart, and that empathy and relationships kept humans grounded.