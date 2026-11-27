IIT Delhi accepting applications for Design Thinking with AI program
IIT Delhi is now accepting applications for its new online program, Design Thinking with AI for Innovation-Based Entrepreneurship.
Running from March 20 to July 24, 2027, the course is open to graduates from any field and focuses on practical skills in artificial intelligence, design thinking, and building startups.
The fee is ₹159,000 plus GST.
Saturday online classes, 60% practical
The program mixes AI tools with business development basics (think machine learning and generative AI) while having 60% practical work and 40% theoretical instruction.
Live online classes will take place every Saturday from 9am to 1pm IST, and there's an optional two-day campus visit if you want a taste of IIT Delhi life.
Finish the course and meet all requirements to earn an official certificate under the guidance of Professors Jitender Madaan and Jyoti Kumar.
Interested? Head over to the CEP IIT Delhi website for details or to apply.