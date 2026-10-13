IIT Delhi invites applications for Design Thinking for User Experience
Technology
IIT Delhi is inviting applications for its latest "Design Thinking for User Experience" certificate course, perfect for graduates with at least one year of experience who want to level up their digital product design skills.
Applications are open until November 26, 2026, and classes run from November 27, 2026, to May 29, 2027.
Saturday UX course by Aneesha Sharma
This Saturday-only program focuses on a human-centered approach and creative problem-solving in UX design.
Led by Professor Aneesha Sharma (who brings over 25 years of experience), the course requires at least 60% marks and one-half of the sessions attended to earn your certificate.
The fee is ₹1.49 lakh plus GST.