IIT Delhi opens applications for Advanced Agentic AI certificate
Technology
IIT Delhi is now accepting applications for its six-month Advanced Certificate in Agentic AI, kicking off September 26 with live online classes.
The course is built for engineers, product designers, and tech leaders who want to create smart autonomous systems that can plan and act on their own.
Course targets India AI skills gap
With India facing a big shortage of skilled AI professionals (hiring needs are up nearly 60% each year), IIT Delhi's program aims to help close the gap.
Students will dive into advanced topics like multi-agent orchestration and ethical AI, plus get real experience using tools like LangChain and Docker through projects designed around real-world challenges.