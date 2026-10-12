IIT Kanpur to launch $1B cybersecurity and medtech campaign
Technology
IIT Kanpur is launching a huge $1 billion campaign to level up in areas like cybersecurity and medical tech.
The campaign will be unveiled on October 14, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh set to unveil the campaign at an event on October 14.
It's a big step for the institute's future in tech innovation.
Half of $1B already raised
They've already raised one-half, and aim to collect the rest over the next 2.5 years from government, industry, alumni, and donors.
The funds will help modernize old campus buildings, add additional hostel beds, state-of-the-art academic buildings, and the renovation of existing infrastructure, and attract top talent, making life better for current students and paving the way for more breakthroughs ahead.