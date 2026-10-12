IIT Kharagpur launches NDLI-FERMI AI tutor and free GATE/JAM platform
IIT Kharagpur launched an AI-powered learning assistant and a separate free online preparatory platform for GATE and JAM exams.
The NDLI-FERMI AI Tutor, made with Fermi AI and linked to the National Digital Library of India, offers personalized support: think tailored help in physics, chemistry, math, and biology.
Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar kicked off the launch.
IIT Kharagpur offers free study materials
This platform gives you free study materials so you don't have to rely on pricey coaching classes.
It's especially helpful for students from rural or less privileged backgrounds and encourages self-learning per the National Education Policy 2020.
As IIT Kharagpur's Director Suman Chakraborty put it, the goal is to make quality education accessible no matter where you're from.