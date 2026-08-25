IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur launch Bachelor of Cybersecurity degree
Technology
IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur are teaming up to offer a brand-new four-year Bachelor of Cybersecurity (BCyber) degree, starting July 2026.
This course is all about training students to protect the country's rapidly expanding digital infrastructure, strategic sectors, and emerging cyber ecosystem.
Two-plus-two BCyber with government placements
The BCyber follows a two-plus-two model: you spend your first two years at IIT Madras learning essentials like ethical hacking, cryptography, and data science.
The last two years are all about field experience: students get placed in selected government organizations tackling things like malware analysis and cloud security.
Graduates walk away with a BCyber degree and IIT Madras alumni status, ready for the fast-growing cybersecurity job market.