IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur launch Bachelor of Cybersecurity degree

The BCyber follows a two-plus-two model: you spend your first two years at IIT Madras learning essentials like ethical hacking, cryptography, and data science.

The last two years are all about field experience: students get placed in selected government organizations tackling things like malware analysis and cloud security.

Graduates walk away with a BCyber degree and IIT Madras alumni status, ready for the fast-growing cybersecurity job market.