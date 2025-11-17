Next Article
IIT-Madras creates handy device to boost cancer treatment
Technology
IIT-Madras researchers have built a small, smart device that helps treat cancer more effectively.
Designed by Rahul Choudhury and Prof Kavita Arunachalam, this gadget uses targeted heat to make tumors—especially those in tricky spots like the face or nose—more responsive to treatments like radiation and chemotherapy.
Why this matters
Unlike older devices, this one can easily fit curved or hard-to-reach areas thanks to its integrated water bolus that allows it to conform to curved surfaces and single antenna.
Tests showed it delivers energy really efficiently (over 96% power coupling), which means more precise treatment.
It's a promising step forward for people battling cancers close to the skin, like those of the breast, neck, or face.