IIT Madras develops ramjet-powered artillery shells
IIT Madras has come up with a new artillery shell that uses ramjet propulsion, letting 155mm guns shoot almost 50% farther without sacrificing power.
Started in 2020 with the Indian Army, this project is all about giving existing artillery a smart, cost-effective upgrade.
How does this tech work?
Instead of the usual base-bleed units, these shells pack ramjets that kick in after launch at super high speeds (Mach 2-3).
By using their own speed to compress air for fuel combustion, they reach longer ranges—nearly 50% farther—thanks to aluminum-HTPB propellants and a much higher specific impulse than regular rockets.
Tested and ready for action
The shells have already passed key tests at IIT Madras and army ranges in Deolali and Pokhran last year, showing stable ignition and smooth flight.
They're designed to fit current M777 howitzers easily.