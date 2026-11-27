IIT-Madras starts 6-month BTech internships in 6th semester January 2027
Big update for IIT-Madras BTech students: starting January 2027, you'll get to do a six-month internship during your sixth semester instead of the usual two-month summer stint.
The idea is to give you more time in real workplaces, so you can actually dive into projects and pick up practical skills that matter.
IIT-Madras hopes internships bridge skills gap
This new setup is all about bridging the gap between what you learn in class and what's needed on the job.
With more time at companies, students can show off their strengths, and employers get a better look at potential hires, which could mean more pre-placement offers down the line.
The Career Pathway Centre of IIT-M hopes this move will make students even more ready for life after college.